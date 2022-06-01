While many were taking advantage of the Memorial Day holiday to relax, veteran supporters around New Iberia piled into Bouligny Plaza for a ceremony to honor those with military service Monday evening.
The event, which was put on by the Iberia Veterans Association, was held with the intention of giving time to remember those who served as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“Most people are probably participating in outdoor activities like a barbecue and that’s great,” John Hebert said. “But just think what it could have been like had a lot of people that called in today sat with family and friends that went off to war.”
IVA member Corey Porter said the organization decided to do things a little differently with this year’s event by inviting former New Iberia City Councilman David Merrill to serve as the emcee of the Memorial Day ceremony.
“He’s also a veteran and a longtime resident of New Iberia, a good person in our community that does a lot with our veterans,” Porter said.
Merrill said that supporting veterans was more important than ever given the “troubled times that we live in,” and reaching out is always a good thing.
“We live in some tough days and we need to support each other for everything that we’re going through,” Merrill said. “America needs more people to love one another, all the families of those children who got murdered and the other shootings across the country, we should keep those families in our prayers.”
The ceremony included the national anthem by Curtis Riggs, a rendition of “God Bless America” by Percy Barrilleaux, laying of a memorial wreath, observance of the POW/MIA table and a volley salute from IVA members.
Hebert, a U.S. National Guard veteran, spoke about the meaning of the holiday and said that he felt honored whenever he was invited to speak on such occasions. Hebert said Memorial Day was founded in 1868 when Gen. John Logan committed to honor veterans who served in the military.
“We come here today to do the same thing,” he said. “It’s because these people went off somewhere, probably in places they didn’t even know they were going, and many of them never came back.”
“We can never forget,” he added. “Sometimes when I’m here it disappoints me and kind of angers me that more people aren’t here, but I want to thank everyone here for coming because of the sacrifices those people made.”