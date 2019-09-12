The Iberia Veterans Association honored the fallen victims of Sept. 11, 2001 Wednesday during the 18th anniversary of the tragic event.
The brief event involved members of local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, local veterans, a volley and cannon salute and remarks about the historic day.
“The Sept. 11 attacks (also referred to as 9/11) were a series of four coordinated suicide attacks by al-Qaeda upon the United States on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001,” veteran Gaston Dupois said.
“On that morning 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger jetliners. The hijackers intentionally crashed two of the airliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing everyone on board and many working in the building.”
Veterans affairs representative Vonda Banks served as master of ceremonies for the event, and Bailey Broussard led a rendition of the national anthem for the crowd of about 30.