9-11 Remember the Fallen concert set Sunday at First Baptist Church

The Iberia Community Band will present its 9-11 Remembering the Fallen concert Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in New Iberia.
The event is in honor of first responders, veterans and active military and serves as a “thank you” for the service that first responders and military do for the country.
The Rev. Ed Downs of First Baptist Church said the public is invited to the concert at no charge to show their thanks.
For more information call Downs at 369-3893, Chuck GUidry at 255-5272 or Kurt Myers at 579-1449.
First Baptist Church is located at 210 E. St. Peter Street in New Iberia at the corner of Julia Street.