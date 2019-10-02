Relocations scheduled for Acadiana Regional Access Road

Iberia Parish Government is scheduling relocations for the Acadiana Regional Access Road as one of the last items that need to be completed prior to going out for bid for the construction phase of the project, according to Parish President Larry Richard.
“As you all know this project began years ago, and seemed to be at a standstill when I took office in 2016,” Richard said. “Since that time we have been able to complete purchases of required right of way, have worked on completing the engineering work required to meet DOTD guidelines and are currently in the final stages of that process.”
Richard said capital outlay funding has been secured with the help of the state legislative delegation and approval from the governor to fund the project.
Organizers will be meeting with facility planning within the next few weeks to formalize the process to receive capital outlay for the project as well as the Robert B. Green renovations.
“If you recall the Robert B. Green project has been in the works for many years as well,” Richard said. “When I took office this was another project that seemed to have died on the vine. By working with local veterans, our delegation, the governor’s office and Facility Planning, we have been successful in obtaining capital outlay funding to move forward with construction on this facility as well.”
Richard said a public meeting will also be scheduled soon for the roundabout project that will be constructed in conjunction with the access road. The roundabout will be located at the intersection of Louisiana 675 and the access road.
“It will be the largest roundabout in the state, and will support multiple industries in the area by providing opportunity to improve safety and enhance the ability of large transport vehicles to maneuver through the intersection,” Richard said.
The Roundabout is being funded by the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), through the
Acadiana Planning Commission, and constructed by the Louisiana Department of
Transportation. The Parish financial responsibility is mainly based on a required match, which is
25 percent of the cost.
The Hayes Road Bridge project has also begun construction as well. Richard said the bridge has been closed for years and he is hoping the road will be opened in the near future.
In other business, Richard said he was proud of the work done by the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association for the work done for this year’s Sugar Cane Festival.
“For the most part the weather held up and everyone seemed to enjoy the festivities,” Richard said.
“Early voting has begun, I urge everyone to please vote. It is a privilege that is all to often ignored. Regardless of your position on candidates or issues, the best way to affect change is to participate in our elections. So again please exercise your right to vote.”