The New Iberia City Council discussed revising city laws to better address an ongoing problem of tree cutting at Tuesday’s meeting.
City Attorney Jeff Simon said the council had previously discussed the problem of local residents having contractors cut trees on their property and not having the debris properly cleaned up, which opened up the possibility of implementing some type of regulation for those who trim and cut trees.
“I looked it up in the code of ordinances and I found we already regulate the people who do the work but we don’t enforce it,” Simon said.
Simon said that he was unsure if the city should get involved in situations where a contractor cuts a tree for a landowner but never disposes of the debris because it would be very costly for the city to enforce.
“I think either we do what the ordinance says which is going to be a lot of work and trouble or we repeal it, but we shouldn’t have something on the books that says we’re doing something that we don’t do.”
Councilman Marlon Lewis said a common scenario is local residents, usually the elderly, who find a tree cutter for a low price, but after paying for their services find the contractor did not include getting rid of the tree in the price of the agreement.
Lewis asked Simon how hard it would be to enforce the laws that are currently on the books.
“It would be an expense,” Simon said. “I think you either do what it says or you get rid of the ordinance. It’s a question of resources and priorities.”
Councilwoman Natalie Lopez said another solution could be implementing tree pickup in the city’s contract with Gordon’s Disposal.
“That would be great for the landowners and great for the city,” Simon said.
Simon also proposed getting rid of the ordinance and implementing tree debris in the city’s junk ordinance.
“Part of the junk ordinance says you have to take care of your property, but there are certain problems we give you notice on and if you pick it up, we pick it up and you have to pay us,” Simon said.
“I think we should hold the landowner responsible instead of checking in on people who cut trees,” he added. “I think it’s a landowner’s responsibility and we look at the landowner to deal with the contractor.”