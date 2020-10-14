In an effort to help those who were affected by Hurricane Delta, Regions Banks announced multiple methods of financial services as they recover from Friday’s storm, according to a prepared statement.
Those efforts include payment extensions and the waiving of certain fees to help people and businesses in portions of Louisiana that were impacted most by Hurricane Delta.
“In addition to the services we’re announcing today, Regions Bank is ready to offer financial advice and guidance based on our experience with disaster recovery,” Steve Nivet, regional consumer banking executive for Regions Bank. said.
Reaching out for help
Nivet said Regions is encouraging clients to visit one of its 104 branches in Louisiana to speak to someone in a department to let them know how they can help.
What can you expect when you call Regions?
Disaster-recovery financial services available for a limited time in impacted areas include:
No check-cashing fee will be assessed for FEMA-issued checks cashed at Regions branches in impacted areas.
Regions will waive or refund fees charged by non-Regions ATMs for bank clients in impacted areas for 15 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Regions will waive ATM surcharge fees for non-Regions clients using the bank’s ATMs in impacted areas for 15 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.
One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available.
A 0.50 percent interest rate discount is available on new personal unsecured loans.
Payment extensions are available for current credit card holders. People in affected areas can contact Regions to discuss individual needs.
Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief purchase and renovation loan programs are available.
Business loan payment deferrals will be available for up to 90 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Personal and business loan payment assistance is available.
Helpful recovery information is available through the Disaster Resource Center at https://www.regions.com/about-regions/community-engagement/disaster-resource-center. Additionally, Regions maintains a year-round Customer Assistance Program.
Listen to the needs of individual clients
Through this program from Regions, they also encourage bankers to listen to the needs of individual clients and explore various options to help address financial challenges, such as those prompted by a natural disaster.
Also, for questions regarding a mortgage, clients may call Regions’ mortgage hotline at 1-800-986-2462.
For assistance regarding home equity and other consumer loans, clients may call 1-866-298-1113. They are also available at 1-800-411-9393 to help with other questions and concerns regarding banking needs.
Always willing to assist
“We have worked with clients through many natural disasters, including Hurricanes Laura and Sally,” Nivet said. “And we are here — ready to serve — as we recover from Hurricane Delta together.”