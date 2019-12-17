Recycling, trash on NICC agenda

The New Iberia City Council will receive an update from Republic Services about trash and recycling pickup at today’s council meeting.
Charles LaGrange with Republic will address the council on several trash and recycling issues at the meeting. LaGrange spoke to the council several weeks ago to assure the city that Republic was trying to fix several grievances city officials had with the company as a result of customer complaints.
The City Council also will vote on a resolution establishing the annual pay of the New Iberia City Marshal as $36,000. The resolution was adopted in August, but the amended resolution allows the payment to go into effect starting Nov. 26, when Tony Migues was sworn into office.
In other business, the council will vote to approve several recommendations from the New Iberia Planning and Zoning Committee.
City Councilmen also will vote on a resolution to approve the development of “The Bridge/Gate Cemetery,” a 20-acre property located near Halphen Street and Richelieu Circle. An ordinance to install an electronic sign at Pesson Elementary will be voted on.
Two other ordinances on the agenda will approve rezoning 410 and 418 W. Main St. from neighborhood commercial to light industrial developments as requested by LAWCO.
The council also will discuss an agreement related to levees, drainage and related improvements located in the Squirrel Run area, including changes to the 1994 and 2010 agreements. The discussion involves executing new agreements with landowners and the Squirrel Run Levee District.
The meeting is today at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.