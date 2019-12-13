Thursday's Courtroom Timeline

After three-and-a-half days of a motion hearing to determine the outcome of hundreds of recusal motions filed against 16th JDC Judge Lori Landry, more than a hundred of her supporters filled Courtroom A of the Iberia Parish Courthouse Thursday afternoon, expecting to hear more testimony. Instead, an agreement was reached to end the impasse between the judge and District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office.

1:30 p.m. — Court was scheduled to begin, but there is no sign of Ad Hoc Judge Harry Randow or Special Counsel Paul Hebert.

2 p.m. — Some defense attorneys have wandered in and out of the courtroom, but there is still no sign of the judge or state attorneys. The prosecution table, usually stacked with files and notes, is still empty.

2:15 p.m. — Defense Attorney Harry Daniels is in the hallway. “We’re ready to get it on,” he said when asked how much longer the delay may last.

2:30 p.m. — Assistant District Attorney Claire Howington leaves the District Attorney’s Office and walks the short distance to the courtroom. She has a quiet conversation with the four defense attorneys, then goes to the judge’s chambers. All four of the attorneys begin checking their calendars on their cell phones. There are still no files on the prosecution’s table.

2:45 p.m. — “We’re getting closer,” Hebert said as he materialized from the District Attorney’s Office.

2:47 p.m. — The courtroom bursts into applause as Landry enters the courtroom from the judge’s chambers. As the standing ovation builds, she walks the the defense table, confers with the defense lawyers, then returns, smiling, to the judge’s chambers.

3 p.m. — Hebert returned to the judge’s chambers.

3:02 p.m. — Duhé and attorney Ron Wilson, representing Landry, walk from Duhé’s office to the judge’s chambers.

3:20 p.m. — Randow calls court into session and announces that Duhé and Landry will make a statement.