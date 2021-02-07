Recreation Department to hold yoga sessions on tennis courts

After a yearlong absence due to COVID-19, the New Iberia Recreation Department is bringing back its yoga program in the hopes that local residents will take the opportunity to move their bodies in a safe environment.
Recreation Department superintendent Heather Dominique said the history of the yoga program in NIRD spans almost 30 years, and was headed by local resident Evelyn Migues, who recently decided to retire from leading the program.
Dominique reached out to Susan Buller, who formerly worked as the wellness coordinator for the Iberia Parish Recreation Department before the wellness program was defunded.
“Ms. Susan reached out and we talked about bringing yoga back,” Dominique said. “We thought it was a great idea so we got the team together and put some ideas out about where we could do it.”
Yoga sessions had been held at the old fire station at City Park before the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the size of the building and social distancing concerns, the NIRD team decided to hold yoga outdoors for the new program, on the tennis courts at City Park.
Buller said the classes she directs are for all body types, with beginners welcome and encouraged to move at their own pace.
Buller said that the partnership could possibly allow the park system to move forward with other programs she previously conducted with parish government like pilates, fitness and line dancing.
“We want to provide an environment for people who need the community, need their bodies moving and want let people know that the park is revving up,” Buller said. “When this whole COVID thing is over, we want to be poised to welcome people back.”
Dominique said NIRD receives frequent phone calls from local residents asking about the return of the yoga program as well as other programs.
The biggest demographic for yoga in Iberia Parish is the retirement community, Buller added.
“They love it and see the value of it,” she said. “We want to have a time for them and have a time for working people who are in need of some stress relief.”
The classes will take place Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9:15 a.m. with a $5 entry fee. To learn more, call 369-2337.