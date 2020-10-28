The line of voters waiting before eary voting began at 8:30 a.m. today was no surprise for the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Office, which has been inundated with calls and visits from residents.

“We may have 1,000 and we may have more,” Registrar Mildred Adams said Monday. “The interest is there.”

On Monday, deputy registrars were sorting through absentee ballot requests and absentee ballots the office has received through the mail and fax. They frequently broke from their task to answer questions as residents came into the office to pick up one of the eight versions of sample ballots the office sets out for voters.

The office does not, however, carry the Public Affairs Research Council’s constitutional amendment guide.