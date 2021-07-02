A partnership between South Louisiana Community College and the local McDonald’s franchises under Miller Management Inc. will bring opportunities to its employees in the coming years.
As part of the Archways to Opportunity, Miller Management and SLCC will give local McDonald’s employees a chance to earn up to $4,000 a school year in tuition assistance a year for up to four semesters following an additional $1,000 a year for the program with the SLCC partnership starting in the fall of 2021.
Larry Miller, owner and operator of Miller Management Inc., said with his franchise, members have the chance to earn $2,500 as a crew member and $3,000 as a manager. And thanks to the SLCC partnership, more assistance is now available to his employees.
“It’s a good chance for our employees to earn up to $4,000 a year if they go to SLCC,” Larry Miller said. “Which is a great partnership.”
To qualify for the tuition assistance program at Miller Management Inc., crew members must be employed for 90 days and work at least 15 hours a week, Haley Miller, daughter of Larry Miller and owner and operator of Miller Management Inc. said. Crew members can earn up to the $2,500 available for the program.
“For full time managers, they can earn $3,000,” Haley Miller said.
While different owners and operators may look at qualifications differently, Miller Management Inc. looks at attendance, their attitude and how they work with others.
“The normal things you would look for in an employee,” Larry Miller said. “We want them to come into work and be with us for a period of time and perform well.”
While some may have grease stains and sore feet from a hard day’s work, Miller Management Inc. looks at their franchise as a great first job, a stepping stone to what’s next.
“It can turn into a career but more importantly, we all have to start somewhere,” Larry Miller said. “It’s just not money and education but there is work experience and you’re not going to get a better expecnice than going to do what we do.”
Larry Miller and Miller Management Inc. said one of the biggest factors for the Archways to Opportunity is to take away hurdles for anyone looking to further their education.
“If money is your hurdle and you’re having trouble getting over it, then let’s take that away from you and help you,” Larry Miller said. “So you can not only earn money while you’re working but earn money for school so that barrier is gone.”
Since 2015, Archways to Opportunity has provided 65,000 employees with over $130 million in education assistance. Locally, Miller Management Inc. 87 received tuition assistance and over $204,000 for local employees in the Teche Area.
Lana Fontenot serves as Director of Development and Institutional Advancement at SLCC and said the numbers for the last six years speaks volumes to the opportunities that are given to McDonald’s employees.
“Those numbers speak for themselves,” Fontenot said. “Not just locally made an impact but nationally as well.”
On the SLCC side of things, Fontenot and the institution wants to help Miller Management Inc. employees gain all the opportunities they can to help them in their future.
“It’s a great win-win situation for us,” Fontenot said.