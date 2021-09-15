Real estate numbers in Acadiana, Iberia Parish show dip in sales

August came and went, and so did the real estate numbers in Iberia and Acadia Parish, seeing a slight dip in production overall, but a promising September could be on the horizon.
For August 2021 numbers for Iberia Parish showed a slight dip from the previous month, with 45 homes being sold in Iberia parish, with an average sale price of $169, 608, according to Michael Lamperez of Caffery Real Estate, Inc.
That’s an 11 percent decrease in the number of homes sold from July 2021 and a slightly less than 11 percent decrease in the average sale price from July 2021,” Lamperez said.” However, when comparing the numbers to previous years, we are still experiencing a very strong local market, both in Iberia Parish and Acadiana as a whole.”
For June, July & August in the five parish area of Lafayette, Iberia, St Martin, St Mary and Vermilion of this year, there was 1,788 homes sold, with an average price of $247,412, compared to the same period in 2020, there was 1515 homes sold, with an average price of $222,883.
Compared to last year at this time, Lamperez siad in 2019, there was 1,267 homes sold with an average sale price of 210,853
These numbers still show improvements overall, said Cindy Herring of Cindy Herring Real Estate.
“I would definitely say the market is still strong and even though we only had two more sales for August of 2021, it was a difference of $1,398,287, which means our sale prices have jumped dramatically, ‘’ Herring said.
The average sale price for August 2020, Herring added, was $143,490 and for 2021 it was $167,649.
That’s a 17 percent increase in values, but don’t tell the tax assessor,” Herring said. “We currently have 60 properties pending and have closed the sale of 8 properties so far this month.”
In Iberia Parish, for the period of June, July & August, in 2021 there were a total of 156 homes sold, with an average sale price of $176,342.
August of last year to where the market is now, has shown an overall growth, Lamperez said.
Compared to the same 3 month period in 2020, there were a total of 113 homes sold with an average sale price of $137,012 and in 2019, there were 143 homes sold, with an average sale price of $122,382.
“That represents more than a 22 percent increase in average sale price in 2021, over 2020 and more than a 30 percent increase in 2021 over 2019,” Lamperez said.