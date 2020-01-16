Raising Cane’s to offer Box Combo voucher today in celebration of LSU’s national championship

Lovers of LSU football and chicken are going to love Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers today as the restaurant chain is celebrating LSU’s national championship with free food.
The Baton-Rouge based restaurant announced Wednesday that it will give vouchers for a free Box Combo meal to the first 100 dine-in customers who purchase a combo at any of the 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana today. The voucher can be used during the next visit.
“This perfect football season is cause for celebration!” Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves said in a prepared statement. “The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state.”
LSU coach Ed “Coach O” Orgeron has been a spokesman for the restaurant chain since 2017.
LSU wrapped up its storybook season this week when the Tigers completed the first 15-0 season in school history in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in front of a raucous crowd.
Fans celebrated the school’s fourth national championship and first since 2007 in its first trip to the College Football Playoff after LSU rallied from a 17-7 first-quarter deficit.
The Tigers outscored defending national champion Clemson, which had won 29 straight games, 35-7 over the final three quarters to claim a 42-25 win.
Raising Cane’s has been a staunch supporter of LSU football, according to the statement, closing its doors on game day so employees could watch the end of the history-making season.
Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers based on the plan of LSU business students Todd Graves and Craig Silvey.
The first Raising Cane’s opened in Baton Rouge in 1996.
The restaurant is a mainstay in Louisiana with more than 60 restaurants within the state and has expanded to include 450 domestic restaurants in 28 states, and expanded internationally with a restaurant in Kuwait in 2015.
The only Raising Cane’s in the Teche Area resides on Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia. There is also one in Broussard and three in Lafayette.