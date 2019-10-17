It was Sept. 20, 2008, when he shot Tiffany Morgan Dupas, pregnant with their son, in the face.
But even as she was in the hospital being treated for her wounds, she said she was trying to figure out a lie that would explain away the violence.
“People would say, ‘Oh my God! You’re stupid!’” Dupas said. “But unless you are in that situation, you don’t know what that hold is like.”
Dupas told her story to more than 100 people gathered Wednesday evening at the Steamboat Warehouse for a candlelight vigil to mark Domestic Violence Month in Iberia Parish. Chez Hope, which provides services and shelter for those suffering domestic violence, sponsored the third annual gathering. The event brought together members of the community, including civic and political leaders, students, first responders and survivors of domestic violence, to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.
District Attorney Bo Duhé spoke about the prevalence of domestic violence in Louisiana and signs that friends and family should watch for to identify victims.
“Some of you may say, ‘It doesn’t involve me,’” Duhé said. “Yes, it does.”
New Iberia District 5 Councilwoman Sherry Guidry read “I Got Flowers Today,” Paulette Kelly’s 1992 poem that has become an anthem in the fight against domestic violence. Iberia Parish District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard read a proclamation declaring October as Anti-Domestic Violence Month in Iberia Parish.
Broussard’s sister, Chez Hope Community Advocate Sandy Bernard, read testimonials from two friends, both survivors of domestic violence. She fought to keep her composure while reading the second account.
“She said that I was ‘a wise friend’ for helping her,” Bernard said. “But I was not wise.”
The gathering was also an opportunity to thank those who have helped victims of domestic violence throughout the year. Chez Hope Executive Director Cherrise Picard presented the organization’s “Helping Hands Awards” to two local law enforcement officers, Jeanerette Deputy City Marshal Alphonse Burrell and New Iberia Police Department Sgt. Roland Lege. A third citation was read for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Corey Porter, but he was not in attendance.
In a moving closing, audience members lit candles as the Westgate High School Band played and Picard read the names of domestic violence victims. As the names were read, first responders moved through the crowd, lighting candles and helping the light spread across the pavilion.
Chez Hope will hold another gathering tonight at Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge at 6 p.m.