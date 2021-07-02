A cloudburst less than half an hour prior to start time slowed down the parade honoring pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux Romero, but it didn't stop the celebration.
Spectators who had been taking shelter in buildings and cars along Main Street scrambled out to the curb as the sound of sirens coming down the street signaled the procession's progress. The crowd was sparse, but enthusiastic as the Olympic team qualifier passed.
Aside from the rain, the passage of a fire engine and support vehicle confused things for a few moments. People along the route assumed the vehicles, with sirens blaring and lights flashing, were part of the celebration until they pulled into an empty lane and shot forward on their way to an emergency call.
Romero qualified to compete in the pole vault for the U.S. Olympic Team last week during trials held in Portland, Ore. The weather delayed that event as well, with temperatures in Portland setting all-time records, forcing the afternoon events to be postponed until later in the day and evening.