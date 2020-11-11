In the days prior to the Nov. 3 election, the race to replace retired 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry started to get a little testy.
With two of the candidates now moving into a runoff election next month, the mood has not lightened.
Current Jeanerette City Legal Counsel and 15th JDC Assistant District Attorney Roger Hamilton put out a campaign mailer that compared his experience and qualifications to those of his two opponents, attorneys Alicia Butler and Thailund “Tai” Porter-Green. In a simple grid, the ad pointed out financial issues both competitors have faced as well as Butler’s issues with the Louisiana Attorney Discipline Board, which has resulted in her receiving two suspensions in the last 10 years.
Porter-Green was eliminated in the Nov. 3 balloting, leaving Hamilton and Butler set for a runoff on Dec. 5.
Hamilton said he took the step of putting out his ad because, behind the scenes, anonymous robocall and text attacks were being launched against him, claiming that he was not an independent but a “Trump-loving Republican” who was merely adopting the independent label to run in the minority court district.
“I changed my party affiliation because, as a judge, political party shouldn’t matter,” Hamilton said when asked about the attacks. “It’s not anything that was secret. Anyone can look it up.”
Until April, Hamilton had served as a Republican State Central Committee member from the 22nd Senate District. He changed his affiliation to independent prior to his qualifying for the 16th JDC seat in August.
Butler did not reply to multiple requests to speak about the negative attacks. Her campaign coordinator, former New iberia City Councilwoman Natalie Lopez, responded in her place.
“Alicia has not said or done anything negative about Roger,” Lopez said Tuesday. She also said that Butler would likely not answer any questions about the negative aspects of the campaign.
“We are not running a negative campaign,” Lopez said. “We’re not going to go negative. Alicia already went on radio and addressed all the things Roger said about her. She addresses it and moves on.”
Lopez also said that, from a practical perspective, the campaign did not have the funding to be doing robocalls.
One of the anonymous text messages sent out claimed that Hamilton “wants you to believe he is an independent,” linked to a website containing a quote from Hamilton saying that he was “More in line” with Republican philosophy on family, education and religion.
Hamilton’s mailer compared his residency, finances, experience and lack of prior disciplinary actions to the records of his then two competitors. Online, the ad took on a life of its own, drawing criticism from Butler’s supporters, including Lopez.
What Hamilton’s ad said was that Butler, in addition to some financial issues over the years, has had her law license suspended. According to records with the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board, she has been suspended twice, most recently in 2019. She is currently under probation from that suspension until at least 2021, according to the Louisiana Supreme Court order which set the suspension.
She is also in the midst of a third disciplinary procedure, according to a clerk with the LADB. A hearing committee meeting, the first public airing of an attorney disciplinary complaint under the LADB process, had been scheduled for Nov. 17. It has been continued to a later date.
Hamilton also noted that, as part of her probation, Butler is not allowed to represent clients in civil suits without another attorney at her side.
“How can she sit as a judge in a case when she can’t try a case by herself?” Hamilton asked.