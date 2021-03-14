Plein air season in New Iberia officially started Saturday, when artists participating in the Shadows-on-the-Teche competition scrambled through the city’s downtown looking for a perfect place to paint.
Artists participated in the Quick Draw Competition, the first of several mini-events within the Plein Air Competition, which focused on painting quick landscape paintings of downtown New Iberia within a two-hour timeframe.
Shadows-on-the-Teche Director Pat Kahle said the event was the first of several for the plein air competition, which will continue throughout the week and culminate in an award ceremony and fine art sale at the Shadows Visitors Center on Friday.
The plein air competition challenges artists to create new plein air paintings using the Acadiana landscape. Artists come from all over the country to participate in the competition while also enjoying the natural beauty of Iberia Parish.
Some artists, like Phil Sandusky, have participated every year since the competition’s inception. Saturday afternoon, Sandusky was stationed on Main Street just outside Shadows-on-theTeche painting one of the historic houses located downtown.
Other artists, like Richie Vios, were participating in the event for the first time. Vios was participating in the Quick Draw Competition by painting further downtown near the Sliman Theater.
Although it was only day one, Vios said he was enjoying himself so far, although the local weather took a little used to.
“It’s been great. It’s a little muggy here though,” he said with a laugh.
Organizer Jerome Fitch said earlier this month that 27 artists were competing this year, with about 58 artists from around the country applying to be a part of the competition.
Now in its seventh year, the competition involves artists finding sites across Acadiana to paint and then submit as part of the festival that is hosted by the Shadows-on-the-Teche. Plein air, or en plein air, is translated as “painting outdoors” and involves real time landscapes of open scenery.
Throughout the week, don’t be surprised to see artists painting in sugar cane fields, historic areas or some of the more scenic parts of Acadiana.
The competition will continue with a plein air demonstration from Kenn Backaus at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard Art Museum in Lafayette, followed by another demonstration at the Shadows Visitors Center on Wednesday. A final demonstration will be held in downtown New Iberia on Thursday.
Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in a Paint Out in downtown New Iberia Friday morning, followed by the award ceremony and art sale later that day.
In the meantime, Kahle said the town of Delcambre has invited the artists to use their town for inspiration today. A mini contest will be held for the artists, with an award of seafood to be sent to wherever in the country the artists live.