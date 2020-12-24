For the second year, the staff and friends of the Quarter Tavern in Territo Village had a line waiting before the doors even opened.
But the people showing up early at the neighborhood bar on Christmas Eve weren't looking for a beer or cocktails. They were there for the second annual "Feed the Hungry" lunch, something owner Ty Boudoin hopes to make a tradition.
"It makes me feel good to be able to give to the people who need it," he said Thursday morning between trips to drop off red beans and rice plate lunches to waiting cars. "We said we would start serving at 11 a.m., but we put the signs out at 10. By 10:15, we had people in line."
In reality, the charitable offering is two events in one. While the public side is an outreach to help feed the community during the holidays, the other side — behind the scenes where the meals are prepared and the bar's crew of patrons get together — is a whole other form of fellowship.
Anyone want some oysters?" one of the volunteers calls out, bringing a tray of big, fat, fresh half-shelled oysters to the bar. A small line forms, each taking one of the shellfish and slurping them from their shells.
At the prep table, styrofoam plates are filled with beans, rice, sausage and cornbread. In some cases, between rice batches, the customers forego the rice, taking all of the other portions instead.
"I can make rice at home," one woman laughed as three riceless meals were loaded onto the front seat of her car.
The word of the event traveled quickly. Those who came early told others, who followed to pick up their own meals.
"My sister was here this morning," one customer said. "We came last year, but she said it was going fast so we drove over."
By noon, the stack of 300 square styrofoam "to-go" plates was almost gone. Boudoin said he is already planning for next year's event, expeting an even stronger response.
"It went fast," Boudoin said. "It just feels good to be able to help those who really need it."