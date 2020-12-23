The Quarter Tavern on E. Main Street in Territo Village will hold its annual Christmas Eve lunch Thursday.
This is the second year for the event, making it truly an annual event. Owner Ty Boudoin said that they will be cooking all morning and will serve lunches until the food runs out.
“We’ll start serving at 11 a.m.,” Boudoin said. “Last year, we served about 300 meals.”
This second “Feed the Hungry” effort is one of the ways Boudoin has given back to the new Iberia community. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, he helped to distribute dozens of turkeys to area residents who might have had to go without otherwise.
The meals will be available for those who drive up or walk up. Last year, even bicyclists were able to carry away meals for their families.
The Quarter Tavern is located at 910 E. Main St.