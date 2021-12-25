For the third year in a row, the Quarter Tavern held a Christmas food giveaway, with 300 meals being served.
Ty Boudoin, owner of the Quarter Tavern, said the yearly tradition is just one way the business give back to the community of New Iberia.
“This is our third year, since we’ve owned the bar, that on Christmas Eve we give out 300 plate lunches,” Boudoin said. “Just feeding the hungry, feeding whoever wants to stop by and pick up a plate lunch. It’s just another way that we try to give back to the community.”
Three hundred plate lunches were provided for anyone who wanted one, and the event lasted until every plate was served. Employees of the Quarter Tavern were dressed in their Christmas best with signs beckoning passing motorists to stop in and grab a plate.
Everyone who was served left with a smile and warm Christmas well-wishes from the staff, who said the event has always been successful.
“Every year that we’ve done it, we’ve given out all the plate lunches,” Boudoin said. “Last year it only took about an hour. It’s never been more than two or three (meals) to a vehicle, just people coming out and not being greedy or anything.”
Boudoin said he and everyone at the Quarter Tavern look forward to continuing the tradition next year.