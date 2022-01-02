A local bar owner’s plan to expand his business with a move to property near a residential area has been canceled following an outcry from those living in the area.
Ty Boudoin, who currently owns the Quarter Tavern on Main Street, said he had plans to expand his business to Parkview Drive at the site of the old Charlie’s.
After talking with city officials, a Planning and Zoning meeting was scheduled for this Wednesday to make the necessary zoning amendments for the allowance of a bar in that area.
However, once the notice was made public, a social media outcry ensued from area residents.
“I am absolutely against the bar/tavern being allowed to move to that location,” one resident said. “It is a residential area with businesses that don’t attract loud crowds and have loud music. I don’t think anyone who lives nearby would like it!”
“And then so close to the city park where kids play,” another said.
The nearby park as well as a nearby apartment complex were listed in the concerns for those complaining about the possible addition, as well as the additional traffic being added as a result of the bar.
Several people in the community planned to attend Wednesday’s meeting so local residents could make known that they were against a bar moving in the area.
However, Planning and Zoning Director Jane Braud announced earlier this week that the zoning meeting to decide the matter was canceled due to the applicant withdrawing the request for a special use/conditional permit.
Boudoin said Saturday that after listening to the concerns from residents in the area he decided to withdraw his application.
However, Boudoin didn’t rule out possibly expanding to another location in the future.
“I’ve got a few ideas, I’m just going to keep my head low and see what’s out there,” he said.