Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election ended Friday with a handful of important local elections to be placed on the ballot later in the year.
There were also several positions in which incumbents faced no competition to their seats, and will automatically head to another term in office.
In New Iberia, that included Mayor Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the District 1, 3 and 6 council positions. DeCourt will automatically have a second term in office after no one qualified against him.
The same was true for DIstrict 3 Councilman David Broussard and District 6 Councilman Dustin Suire. The DIstrict 1 council seat currently occupied by Natalie Lopez will be filled by Brooke Marcotte. Lopez is termed out of office.
The mayor pro tem position for New Iberia, however, has three candidates all vying for the position left vacant by the terming out of Dan Doerle. Former Iberia Parish Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin, former New Iberia City Councilman David Merrill and local artist and community activist Paul Schexnayder all qualified to be the next mayor pro tem for the city.
DIstrict 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis will be running against candidate Benjamin Meyers, District 4 Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter will be facing Robert “Bob” Titus II and District 5 Councilwoman Sherry Guidry will be running against candidate “Deedy” Johnson-Reid.
Other high profile races in November will likely include the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s race, which features incumbent Bo Duhe facing Judge Lori Landry, who is fresh off from retiring from her judge’s seat.
Two judge’s seats have multiple candidates vying for the positions as well. The Division F judgeship that currently seats Judge Gregory Aucoin has three candidates in Natalie Broussard, Anthony “Tony” Saleme and Keith Thibodeaux.
The Division H judge’s seat formerly occupied by Lori Landry also has three candidates, Alicia Butler, Roger Hamilton Jr. and Thailund “Tai” Porter-Green.
The New Iberia City Marshal Tony Miguez will be running once again for his position after winning it last year following the death of former Marshal Vic Delcambre. Miguez will once again be facing candidate Brett Lang, as well as former New Iberia Police Capt. Corey Porter.
Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin also faces two opponents in Samuel Wise III and Terrance “Big Moe” Moore.
Finally, a Delcambre race between Mayor Pam Blakely and former Mayor Carol Broussard will be one of two Delcambre races on the ballot. Police Chief James Broussard also has an opponent, Ivan McIntyre.