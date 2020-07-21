Qualifying begins this week for those vying for a government seat in one of the many elections that will be taking place on Nov. 3.
Along with the U.S. presidential election, the Teche Area has a plethora of open seats that will be up for challenging on Nov. 3. Qualifying for the elections begin Wednesday and will continue until Friday.
Statewide elections that will affect the Teche Area include a U.S. Senate race as well as a congressional race for District 3, which is currently occupied by incumbent Clay Higgins.
In the 16th Judicial District Court, eight judges' seats will be up for grabs, as well as the position for 16th Judicial District Attorney.
Chances to run for New Iberia city court judge in New Iberia and Jeanerette will be available, as will the city marshal positions for New Iberia and Jeanerette.
Three justice of the peace seats are on the ballot for wards 1 through 3, as well as three constable justice of the peace positions for the same wards.
For municipal governments in Iberia Parish, New Iberia, Delcambre and Loreauville will all be holding mayoral elections.
Council members for New Iberia, Delcambre and Loreauville will also be on the ballot for the election, and Delcambre will also be voting for a chief of police.
City judge and city marshal positions will be up for voting in Franklin, as well as several justice of the chief positions.
Any Teche Area resident that wishes to qualify for an election can head to their nearest clerk of court office between Wednesday and Friday. Congressional and state candidates can also qualify at the Secretary of State’s office in Baton Rouge.