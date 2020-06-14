Push continues to change name of Hopkins Street to J. Leo Hardy

With nationwide protests centering on racial injustice, some local citizens are looking to make a change, at least to one New Iberia street.
In January, a town hall put on by A New Chapter Push was held to discuss changing the name of Hopkins Street to J. Leo Hardy Memorial Highway. Hardy was the first president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Cornelius Joseph, who has been pushing the effort, said that recent events in other cities created an opportunity for residents to re-examine Hopkins Street — and its namesake.
“A lot of black people think it was named after a black person,” Joseph said. “It was actually named after Harvey Hopkins who was a slave owner.
“I think it’s indignant to keep that name on the street because the West End, which is mostly a black area, is being disrespected,” Joseph continued. “It’s about respect.”
According to Glenn Conrad’s book New Iberia, Hopkins was a plantation owner who, along with his wife Jane, donated or subdivided land into what eventually became a large part of New Iberia’s West End.
Findagrave.com describes Hopkins, who is still buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia, as “a slave owner but remained loyal to his northern roots and left Louisiana during the Civil War.”
“I know he was a slave owner,” Joseph said. “That’s something, I think. We as a city should look at our past and try to make changes for the better.”
As local monuments and their appropriateness are being questioned across the United States, Joseph said now is the time to do that.
The New Iberia resident said he canvassed Hopkins Street business owners and residents about the possible name change. He said he only found one person who disagreed with the move.
Joseph added that the dissenting resident has since moved out of the area.
Because Hopkins Street is a state highway, the New Iberia City Council would have to first approve changing the name. Then the council’s resolution would head to the state legislature, Joseph said. He added that he was currently in the process of talking to state representatives about the issue.
“If we keep these names that promote racial hatred, what does it say about us?” Joseph asked. “People think it’s just a name, but names are connected to events.”