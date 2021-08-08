About three dozen people gathered Saturday evening on Bouligny Plaza to honor those who belong to the Order of the Purple Heart, a group consisting of military service members who have been wounded or killed in action defending the United States.
The short ceremony featured a posting of the colors, along with several veterans who spoke about the sacrifices that service members have made over the years to protect the American ideal in battle across the globe.
Emcee Leslie Landry gave a brief history of the honor, going back to its creation on Aug. 7, 1782. Initially, Gen. George Washington created the award as the Badge of Merit. It was issued to six soldiers during the Revolutionary War, and at that time had the word merit written across its purple cloth heart. It was not until more than 150 years later, when Gen. Douglas MacArthur reinstituted the award, that it came to bear Washington’s silhouette. It was not until 1944 that it was reserved exclusively to honor the wounded and the dead.
Saturday’s ceremony was one of several the Iberia Veterans Association sponsors throughout the year. The next ceremony will be held on Sept. 11, to honor Patriot Day. That ceremony will mark the 20th anniversary of the attack that left more than 3,000 people dead when hijackers commandeered several passenger aircraft, driving them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania when passengers on one of the aircraft, United Airlines Flight 93, thwarted the hijackers’ plans.