Three event highlights
What is it? Organizers with the Loreauville Community Project saw a startling lack of holiday spirit this year due to the lack of pumpkin patches for Halloween. The organization, which strives to create more community spirit and fun in Loreauville, decided to create a pumpkin patch of their own that was able to stay within COVID-19 guidelines.
How did it go? The event started earlier this week, and by Saturday organizer Kirsten Bourque said more than 1,000 visitors had participated in the event. That’s quite the feat for a village of less than 1,000. Various games were put on for children inside the building at Loreauville Park, and food and concessions were available for parents to relax.
When does it end? Today is the last day for the Loreauville pumpkin patch. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers decided to create an appointment only environment so that the interior of the building at Loreauville Park would not get too crowded.
Overheard at the patch
“It’s been going good. We’ve had a steady stream of people coming in all day.” — Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton
“It’s been amazing. The people, we had more than 1,000 people. We’ve had pumpkin carving, games, so many people have come, it’s just been amazing from start to finish.” — Kirsten Bourque, Loreauville Community Project organizer
“Give me that!” — a child trying to grab a pumpkin Saturday.