Public works tops parish council committee hearings

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will hold its regular committee hearings this afternoon, with reports on parish projects topping the agenda for its Public Works committee.
Parish President Chester Cedars is scheduled to update the council on his meeting with engineers who are working on designs for the new Butte La Rose bridge, which will replace the pontoon bridge which is still in service.
At the council’s regular meeting earlier this month, Cedars said he would meet with engineers for the bridge replacement project for an update on the planning, to include looking at some concepts and designs for the proposed permanent bridge.
Cedars is also slated to update the council on the progress of the Cecilia Community Center. The council voted to accept substantial completion of the structure at its last meeting. At that time, Cedars said there were still some finishing touches and furnishing issues to be addressed before it was made available to the public, hopefully in mid-March.
St. Martin Parish Executive Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Lt. Col. Terry Guidry is also on the agenda to brief the council on the high water projections for this spring.
In other business, the council’s Administrative/Finance committee is scheduled to:
• Hear a presentation from a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau on the upcoming census.
• Discuss a resolution in support of the St. Martin Parish Summer Nutrition Program and the authorize Cedars to sign documents for the Summer Food Service Program.
• Consider a request from the city of St. Martinville to allow for the transfer of jointly adjudicated properties from the city to the parish.
The St. Martin Parish Council Committee hearings will begin at 4:30 p.m at the St. Martin Parish Government Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.