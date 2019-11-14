The Iberia Parish Council discussed its new Public Works Facility Wednesday night, along with the plans for eventually turning the site into a one-stop-shop for developers.
The facility was on the regular meeting agenda for a vote on issuing a certificate of substantial completion for the renovation work on the building. The parish bought the 40,000 square foot structure in November 2018, then spent approximately $1.4 million on renovations.
“We’re cleaning up, getting the site right,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said during his report to the council. “We are moving the sign shop now. We’ll be moving other people slowly, but we want to make sure everything is right.”
Richard first proposed the purchase of the site to move the Public Works operation out of its current home located in a flood zone on Avery Island Road. That location is also too small to adequately house the department’s equipment. Estimates to build a new facility from scratch would have doubled the cost of a replacement home for the Public Works yard.
Richard said the goal is eventually to move the parish’s sewerage district, planning and zoning, and permitting offices to the site.
“What time do we start the decommissioning of the Avery Island Road facility?” asked DIstrict 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, specifically concerned about the $28,000 annually paid in flood insurance on the location.
“We are not going to renew the policy,” said Chief Administrative Officer Scott Saunier. “We just need to move everyone out, then tear down the buildings that are going to be torn down.”
“The game plan is to move the sewerage district first,” said Richard. “It’s going to take some work. When we finish telling them the added value that it brings to them, they’ll move. Also, we are going to have to come back to the council for some of that.”
District 11 Councilman Brian Napier asked about the $101,000 punch list that was provided to the council.
“That is old,” Chief Financial Officer Kim Segura said. “The previous punch list was about $50,000. The last one I saw was about $30,000.”
Engineer Paul Allain confirmed Segura’s numbers.
“At least 65 percent of that work has been completed,” Allain said. “The current number is much less than on this document. It’s all in line with the project budget.”
The resolution to acknowledge substantial completion passed in an 11-2 vote, with Gachassin and District 9 Councilman Joel Dugas voting against.
Richard also acknowledged that the parish’s Zoning and Planning Director, Sara Gary, had tendered her resignation, effective Dec. 13.
“This is not the easiest position to fill,” Richard said. “Sara has done a great job for us.”
“You have turned that department around 100 percent,” Council Chairman Paul G. Landry said.
“I will still be able to work with you,” Gary explained. “I am moving on to the (Acadiana) Metropolitan Planning Organization with Melanie (Bordelon) retiring. So I will still be working with you guys through the MPO.”
District 3 Councilman Thomas Landry suggested that the transition to a new director might be an opportunity to explore opportunities to consolidate some zoning and planning functions with New Iberia.
“Maybe it’s time to consider doing something with the city of New Iberia,” he said. “There’s a disconnect between the city and parish that we could resolve.”
Richard said he has had some exploratory conversations on the topic with the city administration.
In other business, the council:
• Passed a resolution moving its Dec. 25 meeting to Dec. 18. It has already moved its Nov. 27 meeting to Nov. 20.
• Passed a resolution supporting federal legislation to increase GOMESA revenue sharing with Gulf Coast States to a level that is more on par with the revenue sharing with onshore mineral production states.
• Passed a resolution allowing Richard to execute documents in connection with the Sewer System Improvements Planning and Construction.
• Passed a resolution declaring the results of the special election held which failed to authorize changes to update the Iberia Parish Home Rule Charter.
• Passed an ordinance to create prospective precincts to align with changes in the 2020 census.
• Passed an ordinance reenacting the parish’s social service agency or organization grants.
• Passed a resolution requesting the state Department of Transportation and Development to consider placing lighting at the roundabout at the intersection of Loreauville Road and Belle Place Olivier Road.
• Passed a resolution of appreciation and congratulations to retiring Public Works Director Herman Broussard
During its committee hearings, the council discussed the idea of changing its method of charging for food truck certificates of occupancy and also touched on the idea of combining the city and parish license requirements.
Food truck operator Christine Ransonet said that her parish certificate would cost $300 to operate for two months. It would then have to be renewed on Jan. 1 for another $200.
“We also have to work with the city, because we have to have a permit from them as well,” Ransonet said.
“Conversations like this are ones I want to have in 2020, about how we can work with the city more (in order) to make things easier,” Gachassin said.
During the Finance Committee hearing, travel for council members became a source of debate. Two separate items were on the agenda, one dealing with the National Association of Cities convention in Washington, D.C. and the other with the state’s Municipal Association convention in Shreveport.
District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier, who sits on the Transportation Committee for the National Association of Cities, pushed to have the parish cover $2,500 of the cost for his trip.
“Not that I don’t want to see you go, but the last couple of years I have not supported this because of the way we are financially,” Napier said. “We all have a right to go. Should we put the money up and see if everybody wants to go? If we were good financially, I would not have a problem.”
Olivier said his attendance insures the parish has a seat at the table when decisions are being made.
“We all have a choice on how we spend tax dollars,” Olivier said. “If we aren’t at the table, then things that happen, like the FEMA flood elevation program, pass us by. Was our delegation going to tell us? No one from the parish was at the table talking to FEMA. At these conferences, we are talking one on one with these individuals. That’s where we find out what is in these funding bills. How do we find out about funding? We have to go to the source.
“I supported it the first year, but I didn’t know where our finances were that year,” said Gachassin. “There’s a lot ot of things to fix at home before can go solve things for other people.”
For the state convention, Chairman Paul G. Landry made a substitute motion for the parish to pay the registration fee only for council members who wanted to attend, amounting to $275 per person.
Both motions passed by an 8-5 vote.