Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis stood before the New Iberia City Council Tuesday evening to answer the many questions local constituents have raised about pay increases for Cleco utility bills.
Francis answered questions from the council for nearly 40 minutes, covering the reasons for the rate increase as well as questions concerning possible storm damage fees that may have to be paid in the future.
As a member of the PSC, Francis is a member of the government agency that regulates utility companies in Louisiana. Francis said that all five members of the PSC voted to approve the Cleco rate hike due to the fact that it had been seven years since the utility company had asked for fee increases.
“Cleco was sold to another group of investors seven years ago,” Francis said. “One of the things that was promised was that we would make sure they would treat the customers right and they held off on having a price increase longer than they should have.”
The problem was also doubled, Francis said, because the price of natural gas has increased over the past year, which has added to the problem.
Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte asked Francis why Cleco could not have created a plan where they charge smaller increases every year rather than have a large increase at once.
“We studied it for over a year and we felt like this was the best way,” Francis said. “If we could have added a little bit every year we wouldn’t have had this shock.”
Utility companies like Cleco cannot raise their rates without the approval of the PSC, and Francis said each commissioner approved the hike after intensive analysis.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said the rate increases have severely affected people in the community who live on a fixed income, and asked if it was possible to allow more companies besides Cleco to compete for business.
Francis said the Louisiana constitution prohibits that possibility.
Councilwoman Dustin Suire asked about the recent storm damage to Louisiana due to this past hurricane season, and whether it was possible customers would be getting a lower bill if future storms don’t occur.
“We don’t let Cleco make an extra penny more than it takes to run their company,” Francis responded. “They don’t put money aside, so whenever that happens Cleco comes to us and they’re going to give us all their bills and receipts for the poles and wires they have to replace.”
Much like the bills that were paid for Hurricanes Katrina and Rita that stayed on a decade after those hurricanes hit, Francis said the damage from recent hurricanes will also most likely stay on for another 10 years.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that a Cleco representative was asked to attend the meeting, but he was told that Cleco prohibits representatives from attending public meetings.
“Their administration will not let any representative come to a public meeting,” DeCourt said. “They will meet with the council one on one, but they will not let them come to a public body.”