Public pays respects to former governor

BATON ROUGE — The public paid its final respects Thursday to Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, the first woman elected governor in Louisiana, at an interfaith service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral and a public visitation at the State Capitol on the first of three days of public remembrances of the Iberia Parish native who served during hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Blanco died Sunday at age 76 after a battle with cancer. Public services continue today in Lafayette.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said that though Blanco is known for being the first woman to hold the office of governor and for her work helping the state begin its recovery from the two devastating hurricanes that hit Louisiana within the span of a month in 2005, it was her heart and caring for the people and particularly the children of the state that stood out.
“She was a good and decent person who understood people because she understood life — its beauty as well as its hardships,” Edwards said at the interfaith service, according to a statement from the governor’s office. “She led Louisiana through some of its darkest days. And as a believer in divine providence, she would tell you she knew she was put in that position for a reason. I believe that. I also believe she was meant to be governor of this great state for many other reasons.”
A mother and teacher, Blanco was the state’s first woman to serve on the public service commiss and Lafayette’s first female state representative.
She also served as lieutenant governor before being elected the 54th governor of the state.
“Kathleen’s faith, life experiences, and genuine concern for others allowed her to connect on a deeply personal level with nearly every person she met,” Edwards said. “Every person here believes that Kathleen knew and loved them individually — and all of you are right.
“She was a true Cajun who was born in Iberia Parish. She was a mother who knew the joy of raising six children. But at the same time, she was a mother who knew the unimaginable heartbreak of losing a child. A devout Catholic, she leaned on her faith for guidance and comfort.”
The governor noted that even as Blanco battled cancer she continued to fight for the wellbeing of the state’s residents, to adequately fund the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and University Hospital in Lafayette.
“In addition to her sense of humor and contagious optimism, one of the things I will cherish most about Kathleen is that she never stopped fighting for the people of this state,” he said.
Edwards said he and the state will miss having her around to provide advice and care.
“But let’s commit here and now to focus not on the void created by her passing, but to forever treasure the blessing that she was, and let’s give thanks to God for the many beautiful ways she enriched our lives and our state,” Edwards said.
Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, the state commissioner of higher education and former deputy chief of staff in Blanco’s administration, said Blanco was in every way a servant leader.
“‘In my heart I always understood God was preparing me for unknown challenges and of course those challenges came,’ she said. ‘God puts you where he wants you to be,’” Reed said at the interfaith service, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
“Her faith is her legacy,” Reed said. “It anchored her in times of storm — burying a child, carrying the weight of a state recovery after not just one but two back to back mega-storms and yes facing her own mortality which she did with grace, courage and a deep sense of peace.”
That led Blanco to share the news of her cancer not as an announcement of her fight for her life but as a rallying cry to the state to pray.
“No, her letter was first a thank you to the people of Louisiana, it was a testament to her belief in the power of prayers and a simple request — ‘I would deeply appreciate it, if you should see fit, that you offer prayers on behalf of myself as well as all others fighting to survive life threatening illnesses,’” Reed said.
“Not a request solely about self, not written to gain sympathy but a testament to the power of people and prayer.”
After the interfaith service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Blanco’s body was driven three blocks to the State Capitol by the State Police. Her casket was carried up the front steps, pausing about midway, where the Louisiana National Guard will fired a salute and “Taps” was played.
Her casket was met at the top of the stairs by her husband, Raymond “Coach” Blanco, her mother, Lucille Babineaux, the governor and first lady, Senate President John Alario and House Speaker Taylor Barras.
A public visitation and prayer service is scheduled today from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette. On Saturday, public visitation continues from 8-10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private burial.