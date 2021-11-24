Public hearings for the reapportionment plan for Iberia Parish Government and Iberia Parish School districts will take place next week for the public.
Interested residents who may want to voice their concerns about the district reapportionment plan can show up on Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 to speak about Reapportionment Plan 2A.
The purpose of the hearings is to obtain public comments on reapportioning the districts of Iberia Parish based on the data from the 2020 Census.
Those wishing to address the council are encouraged to attend any of the three meetings. The meetings will be held at the Iberia Parish Courthouse on the fourth floor of the main building beginning at 6 p.m.
The meetings will be open to the public, and although face masks are not required they are recommended as social distancing will not be available in the chambers.
State and Federal laws require all jurisdictions that elect their representatives by district to reapportion as necessary after census data is released to rebalance the population.
The Iberia Parish Council and School Board are working together to reapportion their respective districts in Iberia Parish.
Demographer Mike Hefner has been working with IPG to make all the necessary changes to the parish’s current apportionment makeup, and some changes will be seen in the expanding and lowering of district lines.