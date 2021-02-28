Public hearing, vote on New Iberia streets project set

The New Iberia City Council will hold a public hearing and vote to authorize Berard, Habetz and Associates to begin design and engineering services on the New Iberia Streets Project.
The estimate for the project is approximately $8 million and is planned to be funded through a bond that the city will float this year.
Most of the work will consist of patch and overlay of existing asphalt roadways, reconstruction of existing asphalt roadways and concrete road repairs, according to proposal the company submitted to the council. The basic engineering services will work on a fixed fee basis of 5.70 percent of construction costs. The typical fee for a project of the same size would be around 7.4 percent, according to the proposal. A representative from Berard, Habetz and Associates said at the last council meeting that the fee was reduced due to the company’s experience with working with the city in the past.
In the short term, the project will largely consist of finding the roads in most need of repairs. Mayor Freddie DeCourt and council have agreed in the past to distribute the roads being repaired equitably amongst the council districts so that each part of the city will have some repairs done for the project.
Engineers will begin riding New Iberia to determine the roadwork that is most needed for public safety and then make up a priority list to be approved by the administration for the project.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize the mayor to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement regarding security cameras between the city and Crime Fighters of Louisiana LLC.
The council had previously approved an introductory ordinance for the measure, which will place security cameras on utility poles in high crime areas of New Iberia in order to give the New Iberia Police Department more resources in investigating criminal activity.
Crime Fighters of Louisiana has already set up agreements with surrounding municipalities to provide similar technology in Acadiana, with the city of New Iberia being the latest addition.
Questions about the data the cameras will hold are likely to be a topic of discussion. Council members have mentioned at a previous meeting that they are concerned about what happens to camera data in the event of the contract with the company expiring. DeCourt has previously said that only certain members of the NIPD will be allowed to access the data that is transmitted.
The council is also set to approve work being done at the Tete Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant as well. If approved, an ordinance at the meeting will approve a change order for equalization basin levee repairs and authorizing the mayor to sign all contracts associated with the project.
A maintenance and operation services contract for the wastewater plant is set to be approved by the council as well.
In other business, the council is set to vote to appoint Judy Rizzo with the alternate position on the New Iberia Board of Adjustments as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.