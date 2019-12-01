Public comment hearings on budget scheduled

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to hold public comment hearings Tuesday night on its 2020 budgets before adopting those documents at its regular meeting.
As another part of its special business, the council will recognize several members of the St. Martin Parish Fire Service District for their actions in rescuing the victim of an automobile crash on Sept. 25.
The council will also consider its floodplain management ordinance, which is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs. The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
The council is also scheduled to confirm Kasey Courville as the parish’s new Public Works director. Courville had previously worked for Fenstermaker and Associates.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider raising the cost of service for residents served by the Sugarland Wastewater Treatment plant $3 per month to cover the increasing cost of operating the plant.
• Consider a resolution approving the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory budget for 2020
Consider a resolution to move the council’s regular meeting of Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.
• Consider awarding the contract for the Whitney Drive Improvements Project to low bidder Elliot Construction for $218,295.
• Consider the appointment of Parish President Chester Cedars to the steering committee for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
• Consider a resolution approving the Louisiana Sugar Cane Co-op’s application for a 10-year industrial ad-valorem tax exemption.
• Consider a resolution rejecting all bids for the Bayou Estates Flood Wall project and authorizing the re-bidding of the project.
• Consider a resolution authorizing the awarding of the contract for the Live Oak Circle Culvert Realignment Project to low bidder Le Talley Ho Construction at a cost of $33,145.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.