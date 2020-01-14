The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay off the West Atchafalaya Basin levee near Charenton Beach Road because of a slide on the levee.
“The St. Mary Levee District would like to inform the public that we are fully aware of the levee slide on West Atchafalaya Basin Levee near Charenton Beach Road,” levee district officials said in a prepared statement.
“We have been aware of the slide since it occurred in October. It has been reported to the United States Army Corps of Engineers and is being closely monitored.”
The area was inspected by USACE during the annual levee inspections, and is the responsibility of the USACE to do the repair.
“It is currently in the design phase and will be repaired as soon as possible. If the repair is not made before high water, flood fighting will be done in the area to prevent any further problems. These levee slides are a common occurrence up and down the Mississippi and Atchafalaya river levee systems.
“We would also like to take this time to remind the public that no motorized vehicles are allowed in the levee ‘right of way.’ Mud riding and cutting of levee slopes, bases and crowns are oftentimes the cause of these slides. If you are trespassing on these areas you will be arrested,” the statement said.
Anyone seeing someone trespassing in those areas is asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office at 828-1960 and report it.