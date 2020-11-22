Provost crowned queen at NISH homecoming

Carmen Provost was crowned queen at Friday night’s New Iberia Senior High School homecoming game.
Layla Migues was named first maid and Dakala Clark was named second maid.
The Yellow Jackets beat South Terrebonne 55-21 in a non-district game.
NISH had been scheduled to play District 3-5A rival Southside High in the regular-season finale but that game was canceled after COVID-19 issues arose at Southside High.
New Iberia was the No. 13 team in the Louisiana High School Athletic Associatin’s unofficial Class 5A power rankings released Tuesday and looks to remain in the Top 16 in order to open the playoffs with a home game.
The top 32 teams in the 5A non-select power rankings earn playoff bids.
The LHSAA announces the playoff pairings today.