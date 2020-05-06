Iberia Parish residents will be holding a peaceful protest Saturday to address several issues regarding building projects.
The Concerned Parishioners of St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Jude Catholic Catholic Church and the Iberia Parish chapter of the NAACP will be sponsoring the protest.
The contentions of the protest include lack of information about the building projects for parishioners, lack of a formal bidding process for large building projects, a lack of African American and minority contractors being awarded contracts for large projects and a lack of parishioner contractors being awarded large projects.
The protest will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Ambassador W. Lemelle in New Iberia.
Those attending will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks for the event.