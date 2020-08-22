LAFAYETTE — Hours of protests in Lafayette Saturday afternoon and evening ended with a now-familiar site — a line of police officers in riot gear throwing smoke and flash-bang grenades to disperse a crowd of protesters.
Police issued verbal warnings over loudspeakers around 9 p.m. Saturday, five minutes before officers moved to break up the crowd gathered outside the Lafayette Police substation at the corner of Moss and W. Pine streets. Another warning was given a minute before the operation began.
"There is a difference between the people who organized the initial event and those who came on later," said Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan. "We are not going to let people disrupt our town."
Morgan said that some protesters started fires in the median of the roadway and threw fireworks at the substation. He also said that arrests were made, but could not say how many at this time.
Demonstrators initially gathered along the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Trayford Pellerin, 31, who was shot multiple times Friday evening. According to police, officers responded to a disturbance shortly after 8 p.m. at a convenience store near Evangeline and Castille Street, where they say Pellerin was armed with a knife.
According to a Louisiana State Police statement, officers started a foot pursuit along Evangeline Thruway and attempted to use Tasers to stop Pellerin to no avail. When he approached a second convenience store near the intersection with Chalmette Street, officers opened fire to prevent Pellerin from endangering people inside the store as he attempted to enter.
Viral video from witnesses of the end of the chase and Pellerin's shooting show a half-dozen officers on foot and others in vehicles following him into the Shell gas station parking lot before the shooting occurred. On the video, between 10 and 12 gunshots can be heard.
Pellerin's death marks the third officer-involved shooting by Lafayette Police in five weeks.
“Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana. “While we need to know much more about what occurred last night, we know that it began with a routine ‘disturbance’ call and cell phone video from the scene clearly shows Mr. Pellerin moving away – not towards – police officers, only to be tased and then brutally shot dead. Trayford Pellerin should be alive today. Instead, a family is mourning and a community is grieving."
On Saturday, demonstrators initially stayed clear of the roadway, but as night fell a group chanting "No justice, no peace" blocked traffic on Evangeline Thruway, precipitating the police response.
Initial media reports stated that tear gas had been used, but that has not been confirmed.
Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory issued a statement shortly before police cleared the demonstrators from the street.
While the incident has drawn significant media attention and protests, our personnel won’t be distracted," Guillory said in the statement. "They remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of our people."