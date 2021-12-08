Prosper tenders emotional apology after recent charge

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville City Councilman Craig Prosper offered an emotional apology to his family and the St. Martinville community in regard to his recent domestic abuse charge in New Orleans at Monday’s city council meeting.
Prosper appeared in the Orleans Parish Magistrate Court Friday after being jailed on a domestic abuse battery charge following the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday at the Caesars Superdome.
The arrest reportedly stemmed around an alleged incident where a woman told New Orleans police she had been pushed by Prosper and that he had “grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed.”
The woman reportedly told authorities she did not lose consciousness during the altercation but added that Prosper intimidates, threatens or assaults her “a lot” but said she had never been frightened or injured by him.
Prosper said at Monday’s meeting that Dec. 2 was his “worst day ever,” and offered an apology to those affected as well as the community he represents.
“When the people you love look in your eyes and show real fear both for themselves and you, it provides clarity that rarely comes to us,” Prosper said.
Prosper said he had completed an eight hour domestic abuse course over the weekend to “better understand the effects of domestic abuse and how to prevent it from occurring.
“Domestic abuse does not include just pushing, shoving or hitting a person, it also includes verbal abuse, insulting your loved ones or other emotional abuse,” he said.
Prosper offered an apology to his wife, kids, family, colleagues and community for “the embarrassment this has placed on all of us.
“I am prepared to do anything and everything required to regain the trust of my family and my community,” he said. “I have much work to do to heal myself and the emotional wounds I caused my family. I ask for your support, patience and your prayers.”