Proposed smoking ban to be discussed

A proposal to ban smoking in bars and pool halls in New Iberia will once again be discussed by the New Iberia City Council.
An ordinance drafting a proposed version of the Smoke Free Air Act has been in the works of the council’s ordinance committee, which would include an expansion of the current smoking prohibitions to include bars and pool halls.
Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter said the proposal is only up for discussion currently and would likely come to a vote by the council sometime in March.
“The big thing is that it’s about health,” Ledbetter said Tuesday. “It’s not about cracking down on businesses or rights, it’s about general public health. Everybody has the right to be healthy.”
Ledbetter said the ordinance is in line with the state statute of the same name, with a few additions.
The ordinance would be aligned with similar measures that have been passed in other Acadiana municipalities. The city of Lafayette passed a smoking ban in 2017, which has been enforced since.
The New Iberia City Council previously tried a ban on smoking in bars in 2015, when Councilman David Merrill sought a similar law to be enacted for New Iberia bars. However, the proposal drew criticism from some local bar owners who said that it would hurt their businesses.
Ledbetter said the proposal could increase business traffic for New Iberia bars.
“There are many people who don’t go there now because they don’t like the smell and it’s unhealthy,” Ledbetter said. “It’s just a health issue and it’s the right thing to do.”