The Iberia Parish Council received some disconcerting financial revelations Wednesday night as the administration presented its proposed operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
Before getting to that document, however, the council received the annual assessment estimates from outgoing Iberia Parish Assessor Ricky Huval. Huval retired after his last term, but is required to serve through the assessment year. Incoming Assessor Taylor Barras will take over at the beginning of 2021.
Huval said that he would have put off the required reassessment for 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but legally he was not given that flexibility.
“The second the COVID started, I started asking that we not revalue property this year,” Huval said. “But it is in the constitution, so we had to revalue.”
Huval said the bulk of the work on the revaluation of property in the parish had been done by March.
“Not doing the revaluation would have undone everything we had done, but we would have done it to help the businesses and the people of the parish,” he said.
After the process, he said the total revaluation of all real and personal property in the parish is $684,997,557, an increase of $30 million.
The council also had its first look at the 2021 budget Wednesday night. It wasn’t pretty.
“While we do have revenues dedicated for operations such as public building maintenance, drainage maintenance and fire protection, some of these dedicated revenues are insufficient to meet current needs,” said Iberia parish President Larry Richard in his letter accompanying the consolidated budget statement. “Major areas of concern include funding for road and bridge maintenance and improvements; drainage maintenance and improvements; garbage, recycling and debris collection; parish jail operations which requires a large subsidy to break even; and fire protection services.”
Iberia Parish Director of Finance Kimberly Segura conducted the briefing on the document by phone due to social distancing restrictions, hitting some of the key points. On a positive note, the budget does cover all of the parish’s debt service obligations. But due to the tightening revenue picture and the challenges of projecting revenues in the midst of a pandemic, there are no funds allocated for employee raises.
“We only included salary increases for the fire district,” Segura said. Those funds are mandated under statute. “We took a very hard look at operating expenses.”
The bottom line for the fiscal year is that the budget currently shows the parish projecting $56,664,130 in expenses against $45,228,422 in revenues. That would leave the parish with a decrease in its fund balance at the end of 2021 of almost $11 million dollars, dropping it to $50,438,530.
The council will hold special meetings each Monday in October to go over each segment of the budget in detail. The first hearing will be on Oct. 5.
Touching on debris collection, District 11 Councilman Brian Napier asked Richard for an update on the progress following Hurricane Laura. At its last meeting on Sept. 16, Richard told the council that the process was underway and would be completed in two weeks.
“With other weather considerations, it has been held up,” Richard said by phone. “There was also a little more debris than we initially thought, so it has taken a little bit longer than two weeks to get it done.”
He did say that the delays were not going to result in any additional cost to the parish.
Napier, who sat at a table away from the dais as part of the social distancing plan and had to move to the meeting room’s podium so he could use the microphone, expressed his frustration at Richard.
“We’re in Phase 3,” he asked. “When is the administration going to be back at the meetings?”
“You will have to get with the Chairman (Eugene Olivier),” Richard said. “You miss me?”
“Yes I do,” Napier said. “I miss seeing you face-to-face. I want to hug you.”
After another issue with being heard clearly over the microphone-to-telephone connection, Napier was again exasperated.
“That’s why you need to be here at the meeting,” Napier said.
Napier was also frustrated over efforts to move the District 11 Precincts 6 and 7 polling place from Acadiana Christian School to the Parish Public Works Building on Old Spanish Trail.
Richard raised concerns over the use of the facility, including the amount of traffic there and security for the voting machines during the days before and after the election.
“At the end of the day, if the parish council wants to use Public Works, we’ll use it,” he said. “But people have to realize it is one of the busiest places in the parish.”
As an alternative, Caneview Elementary School was proposed, although Napier said he preferred a polling place actually in District 11 that was more accessible to voters there.
The substitute motion to move the polling place to Caneview passed, 8-4, with Napier, District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, District 8 Councilman James Trahan, Napier, and District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan voting against the measure.
In other business, the council:
• Approved appointments and reappointments to several boards, none of which was contested.
• Acknowledged two upcoming open houses for residents seeking FEMA help in having their homes, in flood-prone areas, elevated. Those workshops will be held Monday and Tuesday nights at the Sliman Theater.