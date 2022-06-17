With the incoming departure of Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette, incoming Superintendent Heath Hulin announced several appointments at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting.
Hulin announced the hiring of Allison O’Donnell, the current director of federally funded programs, to replace Hulin’s current position as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Her experience as a district administrator, Hulin said, will provide the skills necessary to keep the Iberia Parish School District on an upward trajectory.
“Her global perspective on the needs of every school in the district will make for a very smooth transition when she takes over on July 1,” Hulin said.
O’Donnell said she was a former Iberia Parish student herself having gone to Jeanerette Middle and High schools as a student, and was honored to be taking the position.
“I will continue to work and dream of Superintendents Laviolette and Hulin in creating an academic environment that will lead us to become an A district,” she said.
To replace O’Donnell’s current position as director of federally funded programs, Hulin said he would be promoting improvement and assessment specialist Brett Ferguson to the director’s position.
“I appreciate all the opportunities I’ve had to fulfill multiple roles to help educate the children of Iberia Parish,” Ferguson said. “I want to ensure those dollars made available benefit the students generating it.”
Laviolette also announced the appointment of Dana Robertson as the principal of Sugarland Elementary. Robertson is a master teacher at Pesson Elementary with 20 years of educational experience, 17 of which have been in the Iberia Parish School District.
“I’m so grateful the work I’ve done has been recognized,” Robertson said. “I’m confident as we move forward with Sugarland we will continue to rise.”