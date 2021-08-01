The Project Orange anti-gun violence roadshow made its way to New Iberia’s Ann Street neighborhood Friday evening with members of the Iberia Ministerial Alliance leading a prayer rally against crime and shootings in the area.
A little over a dozen people showed up at the empty lot near Edna and Ann streets to show support for the effort, but that was fine for Wilfred Johnson, one of the ministers leading the prayers.
“It’s not about the number of people,” Johnson said. “It’s about showing criminals that they have not won.”
The effort is part of an outreach which Donavon Davis is spearheading across multiple communities to bring awareness to the senseless loss of life gun violence has brought to Teche Area communities. In addition to the Ann Street event, Davis was in Opelousas Saturday to speak at a similar event there.
“Orange is the color,” Davis said. “This is the color for the movement to end gun violence.”
As Johnson and Davis took turns speaking to those gathered over a public address system set up for the group, other residents of the neighborhood came out and listened and watched. Some joined the group, taking one of the chairs set up for anyone who wanted to attend.
The Ministerial Alliance is made up of members of 16 congregations across Iberia Parish. Davis said that the Project Orange outreach is one he plans to continue to bring wherever it is needed.
“We are going to Jeanerette,” Davis said. “We want to get into St. Martinville, Abbeville, wherever there is a need.”