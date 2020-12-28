Progress is continuing for the Veterans Memorial Monument in Bouligny Plaza, with bricks currently being constructed for the monument.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that more than 20 bricks were sold for the monument to be constructed, and the mayor expects paving to begin in the next few weeks.
Bricks and plaques will be installed near the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza to honor local veterans.
A plan for a veterans monument has been in the works for years, but city government recently took over the project and began funding to have a monument in downtown New Iberia.
A recently constructed wall has been the latest addition for the memorial, which will have the names of local veterans who gave their lives for the country.
The city recently finished up asking locals for all known names of veterans killed in action for the wall.
Supporters can purchase a brick for the project by contacting Leslie Landry at 367-0308 or 256-0287. They also can send mail orders to Leslie Landry at 4207 Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560.