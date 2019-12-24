Progress cited in holiday message

For the latest Richard Report, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard wishes everyone a happy holiday season and reviewed some of the progress that was made during the past year in Iberia Parish Government.
“As I look back on 2019, the only real scare came from Hurricane Barry,” Richard said. “While Hurricane Barry did its share of damage to Iberia Parish, we were caught in an unusual position related to debris removal.”
Richard said that while the parish had contracts with companies to handle debris pickup for major storm damage, the amount of debris pickup for Barry was not sufficient enough to enact the contract.
“It would have cost the parish more than the pickup was valued at,” he said. “Therefore, an agreement was struck with our daily bulky waste removal contractor, and they were gracious enough to give us a price that was more than fair.”
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality also granted Iberia Parish Government a temporary burn permit that allowed them to burn items that were picked up from the storm. However, they were limited to tree limbs and brush.
“All in all, we completed the entire pickup for less than $30,000 paid to the contractor,” Richard said. “Although it took a little longer I feel we saved some $270,000 by facilitating the pickup the way we did.”
The parish president also sadi the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road was another major project this year.
Richard said the project has been one of the top priorities since he took office in 2016, and is happy to report that the final plans to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have finally been submitted for approval.
“If they approve, which we are confident they will, a permit will be issued by DOTD for us to proceed.” Richard said. “This is one of the last major hurdles to cross before being able to advertise for bids related to this project.”
Coupled with the roundabout project at Highway 675 and the straightening of Highway
88, Richard said that the ability to gain access to the Acadiana Regional Airport will be greatly enhanced.
“These are the types of infrastructure programs that will enhance our opportunity to diversify, and attract business to the region,” he said.
The new Public Works Building for IPG was another major win, according to the parish president.
Keys to the building were received this week, and IPG invested approximately $1,610,000 to purchase and complete renovations to the property.
“We recently had an appraisal performed to identify the replacement value of the structures on site. The replacement value came in at $4,480,000. This number does not reflect the value of the property only the structures,” Richard said.
“Having said that I believe that we made a great investment for Iberia Parish.”