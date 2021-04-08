Progress is being made nicely on several fronts of the city of New Iberia’s various Master Plan projects, according to Mayor Freddie DeCourt.
The plan was introduced last year during several exhibition events at Bayou Teche Trading Company on St. Peter Street, where the mayor introduced his vision for a master plan for the city to local residents and regional and state officials including Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The plan was separated into two separate categories: projects that had to do with New Iberia’s downtown historic district and prospective projects for New Iberia’s six districts.
Since those projects were introduced, DeCourt said progress has been coming along in the first quarter of 2021.
One of the recent developments is at the bathroom area of Bouligny Plaza, which the city plans to turn into a pavilion and information center for tourists who come into town.
The mayor said bids have been taken for that project, and the New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to authorize the mayor to proceed with the project at Tuesday’s council meeting.
DeCourt said the city had recently received a notice to proceed from state government for its kayak launch project. The project will place a kayak dock at the foot of the bridge on Duperier Avenue near the Bayou Teche, and has been talked about for several years.
Although approval took longer than expected, DeCourt said the notice allows the city to move forward with the project.
Concurrently, the project to build a marina behind George Rodrigue Park is moving along swiftly, with DeCourt estimating the finish of the project within the month.
A trails grant that is aimed at connecting all of the various downtown projects and sites together for tourists has received a notice to proceed from the state as well.
The veterans memorial project at Bouligny Plaza is also making progress, with DeCourt setting a firm date of completion by May 31.
“We want it finished by Memorial Day,” he said.
The project leveled the depressed sitting area of Bouligny Plaza to make way for a stone memorial that will list the names of local veterans. The project will also have projects with the names of patrons who helped contribute to the project as well.
Another project to wrap seven to 10 utility boxes in the West End is also gaining steam. The mayor said the city received $8,500 for the project and the boxes will feature the images of important local historical figures wrapped onto the utility boxes. A similar project was undertaken a few years ago on Main Street, where utility boxes were embellished with geographical and historical artwork of the city.
As for the individual district projects, DeCourt said the city is still in the process of budgeting and prioritizing which projects will move forward within the next few years, but hopes to make an announcement within the second or third quarter of the year in regards to the projects.