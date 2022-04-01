The return to full-time school learning from COVID-19 has put added stress on those in the teaching profession, and two local groups teamed with the school system on Wednesday for a self-care program for Iberia Parish teachers.
Teachers who attended the 90-minute program, which included a buffet with food and drinks served by Preservation, appreciated the time spent and the efforts of those behind the event.
“I really enjoyed tonight,” said LaDoris Politte, a special education teacher at North Lewis Elementary School. “Teachers are always putting everyone else first, and like (speaker Cindy Hayes) mentioned today, we have a new breed of kids because of COVID, and teachers, we normally don’t take time for ourself.”
Hayes, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with 42 years of experience in the mental health field, including 32 years in private practice with her husband Alan Hayes at Hayes & Hayes Psychotherapy Associates, explained several ways that teachers can learn to ensure their mental and physical health.
“Tonight what I really want to do for these teachers, they are so overworked, they are so stressed out, it’s just for them, it’s just to give them a gift of teaching them self-care, teaching them ways to be able to cope with some of their stressors to they can be the best they can be,” she said. “It’s not going to be about teaching curriculum or instruction or teaching them how to manage their classrooms, it’s really all about appreciating them and the roles they play with our children, our future, and providing very encouraging helpful, hopeful tips of how to take care of themselves so they can the best they can be.”
Among the tips was a diaphragmatic breathing exercise that helps reduce anxiety and stress. Hayes closed the session with a relaxation practice with music and guided meditation.
“I hope they’ll leave here feeling really pampered,” she said.
Politte said she was glad that people at the supervisory level of the school system, including assistant superintendents Heath Hulin and Jennifer Joseph, recognized that teachers in the parish needed something. Hulin said the school system sent out several surveys to teachers after students returned full force from COVID, and assured those attending that every survey that was returned was read.
“I’m glad that they saw that there was a need for it (a self-care program), and I’m glad that they’re going to continue it,” Politte said. “I think a lot of people are afraid to say that they may need help. ‘Oh, it’s OK, I can do it.’ We wear many masks, we put on the facade that ‘I’m OK, it’s my job, I’m going to love them and do what I can to make the children successful,’ and we take stuff home. I’m on several Facebook educator groups, and a lot of them said ‘I’ve got to learn to take everything home with you.’”
Students come to school dealing with things that are beyond the school’s control, but teachers must learn to teach the students through any issues they are dealing with.
“If we’re burnt out and we’re not in a good health space, or physically and mentally and emotionally just drained, we can’t do our jobs effectively,” Politte said. “Even though we go and give it a hundred percent, at the end of the day we wind up in a doctor’s office, or ‘OK, I’m ready to retire,’ and it’s from burnout. This was great. I’m glad they listened to the teachers. That makes me happy that they’re actually listening to us and caring enough about us so that we can be effective in the class and outside of the classroom.”
The Iberia Mental Health Initiative and Heart for Iberia partnered with the Iberia Parish School Board for a school mental health program at the Sliman Theater. A hundred teachers signed up for the program, though Wednesday’s weather kept some from attending.
Heart for Iberia director Tripp Wright, who is himself a teacher at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary, got in touch with Catherine and Dean Wattigny, founders of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative after deciding to hold a 5K run and getting the idea to do it as a fundraiser to promote mental health awareness in the parish.
“We thought it was going to be about a hundred people, and it ended up being over 350 runners came out, and it ended up being a huge success,” Wright said. “Out of that, I said, ‘OK, where do we want to put our efforts from what we raised and collected?’ And we said, ‘well, teachers,’ because our teachers impact all of our students, and our students are our future generation, so if we want to impact our community maybe start with our students.”
The run was the largest ever in the area, Catherine Wattigny said, and in support of mental health awareness. The mental health initiative is going on for seven years and had organized a monthly family support group facilitated by a counselor, which was stopped because of COVID. The group hopes to start those up again.
“In January we gave the school board a proclamation supporting mental health in schools,” she said. “From that, we have started a program for teachers, and we’re using the profits we made from last year’s run to do the programs for teachers.”
Another Bayou Side 5K run is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, starting at 8 a.m. in downtown New Iberia. The name was chosen because the bayou is a vital part of the community, and the organizers had the idea of being by your side during times of mental health issues, Wright said.
“During mental health (issues), one of the best things you can do for anybody is let them know you’re not alone,” he said.