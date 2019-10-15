The World Championship Gumbo ended Sunday with Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel sweeping first-place awards for professional seafood and non-seafood categories.
Emcee Ray Escuriex introduced the team twice after the group, which was represented by Roman Landry, Derek Weisz and Willie Gaspard, received two trophies for the top spot in both seafood categories.
Obviously excited, the teammates said they had been competing in the cookoff for more than 20 years.
Other winners of this year’s cookoff included Cajun Bowl in amateur seafood, the New Iberia Kiwanis Club in amateur melange and Direct Services/JC Construction for amateur chicken and sausage.
Vince Comeaux claimed first place as this year’s fan favorite.
The cookoff also saw several musical performances Sunday as well as the usual kids zone and food options at Bouligny Plaza. This year’s cookoff saw 76 teams making 96 gumbos, as well as teams that came from Texas, New Jersey and even Washington state.
“We had some gorgeous weather for the first time in years,” Chamber President Ryan Baudoin said.