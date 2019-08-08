As the new school year is ready to unfold, the Iberia Parish School Board heard a report Wednesday night about its information technology team’s efforts to fight off a ransomware attack that left other school districts sidelined.
Supervisor of Technology Dianne LeBlanc told the board that her team had been assisting other school districts with the issue when, two days later, five other school districts in the state were hit.
“One district lost all of its payroll information, all of its student registration data,” LeBlanc said. “The governor declared a state of emergency.”
LeBlanc said the team began following a six-step protocol to find and eliminate the attack. Step one was to isolate the school district’s network, taking it completely off the internet. She said the district found eight computers that had symptoms of the ransomware virus, but because they had not been able to communicate with the host computer, none of the system’s data could be encrypted and held for ransom.
“We did not lose any data,” she said. “The virus did not hit our domain servers. Only some workstations. Our backups of our data are safe.”
LeBlanc said that all local administrative privileges for computers on the district’s network has been removed, meaning that the IT staff will have to make any changes teachers may need. Restricting those privileges prevents a virus from making changes to the local computers and infecting others.
“We won’t turn on internet services until we know we are clean,” she said.
“It’s their proactive approach that kept us from being hit,” Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Carey Laviolette said in thanking LeBlanc and her team.
The board also heard a mixed report on its investments. Although Chief Accountant Katie Bouillion said the district had earned 1.95 percent on investments in the last period, Financial Investment Adviser Ken Canepa said he expects that rate to drop.
“We’re going to see lower rates,” Canepa said, citing the ongoing turmoil in world financial markets. “The yield you are making now is 1.95, almost what a 30-year Treasury bond returns.”
Although he cautioned the board, he also said the board would weather the storm.
“Everything will be fine,” Canepa said. “Just stay on the same path. It’s going to get nasty, though.”
The board also heard a report from Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin on the preliminary results of the 2019 LEAP assessment tests. The preliminary results are based only on the top two of the five categories, Mastery and Advanced, but Hulin said he is optimistic after seeing the numbers.
“When you compare Iberia Parish to the state, we are outperforming the state average in every subject area,” Hulin said. The numbers show Iberia Parish students three points higher than the state average in English and language arts, six points higher in math and tied in social studies.
“We are scoring in the top third,” Hulin said. “We are 16th out of 72 districts in math, 21st in ELA and 21st in social studies.”
Hulin said he expects the full LEAP results to be delivered to the district in October.
He also made a presentation on the district’s first summer Jump Start program, which allowed students to become certified in three different software packages during an intense four week, 130-hour course.
“We had 13 students earn 39 state credentials,” Hulin said. “We had a 100 percent pass rate.”
Jennifer Regard, who helped teach the courses, said she hopes to see the program grow next year.
“To watch these students grow and succeed together was amazing,” she said. “We worked hard. On the last day, as the last students were finishing their testing, the other students were behind them. They were saying, ‘Come on! You can do it!’ It was amazing.”
The students received experience in several Adobe Software products — Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator.
“The only negative is that we didn’t have more students,” Regard said. “Next year I want to see all 25 of those seats full.”
After the financial briefing, Laviolette announced to the board that Bouillion would be assuming the role of Director of Finance and Operations for the district. She also presented Westgate High School Football head coach Ryan Antoine with the first EPIC Education and Counseling Coach of the Year award.
As the meeting wound down, Director of Human Resources Gannon Dooley said the district is ready to roll on Friday.
“We have seven teaching vacancies,” he said. “We already have three or four interviews set up for tomorrow to fill those. Our transportation department is at 100 percent. Food service is at 100 percent.”