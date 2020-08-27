As a result of the effects of Hurricane Laura, private schools in Iberia Parish will be closed Friday.
Catholic High School’s closure due to the hurricane was announced Thursday by the Diocese of Lafayette, which operates CHS.
Highland Baptist Christian School announced a Friday closure on social media. The school will have students returning to their regular schedule on Monday.
Assembly Christian School also announced Thursday that they would not be having school on Friday as a result of the hurricane’s effects as well.
Public schools in Iberia Parish do not start until early next month.