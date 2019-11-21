Iberia Parish’s three Principals of the Year were announced at Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting, with an elementary, middle and high school principal honored for their recent work.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said each was chosen by their fellow principals and congratulated each for their recent work.
“Over the years the accountability system has imposed more and more on principals, but the principals we have here tonight are certainly successful principals and they are doing exactly what we want them to do,” Laviolette said.
New Iberia Senior High Principal Curt Landry was chosen as the high school principal of the year. Landry has 30 years of experience as a teacher and has been principal of NISH for the past 14 years.
Apart from his usual duties, he also tutors students in math, coaches several sports and serves on several educational committees and organizations.
The middle school principal of the year was Dina Bourque of Iberia Middle School, who served as assistant principal for two years before taking her current role as principal. Bourque said she was a product of Iberia Middle School and doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
“It’s always an honor to be recognized,” Bourque said. “It’s not what we like to do as principals, that’s just what we do. We do it for the kids.”
Consuela Robison was named the elementary principal of the year. Robison is the principal of Coteau Elementary, and formerly a principal at Canal Street Elementary in Jeanerette.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said Coteau has been recognized as a top gain school under Robison’s leadership.
“Currently there is no significant gap between Coteau’s economically disadvantaged students, African-American students, Asian Students and white students, all of which have an academic index between 81.3 and 89.6,” Joseph said.
In other business, the school board approved a re-roofing project for NISH that would provide a minimum 20-year leak proof warranty.
The board approved hiring Architect’s Design Studio to serve as architect for the project. Maintenance Director Harry Lopez said the project would not require the complete removal of the current roof.
“We’ve done studies of the roof and it doesn’t require complete tear off,” Lopez said. “It does have sections that need to be torn off and this minimized our cost.”
The estimated cost for the project is $2.3 million, with the estimated cost for architect’s services at $149,500. Funding for the project is derived from the remaining 2013 bond issue principal and interest funds. The remaining principal and interest available for construction projects stands at around $2.4 million.